Gorman-Rupp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Gorman-Rupp Co. (GRC) on Friday reported profit of $13.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mansfield, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 55 cents per share.

The pump maker posted revenue of $166.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $53 million, or $2.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $682.4 million.

