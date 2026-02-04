Globe Life: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Globe Life Inc. (GL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $266.1…

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Globe Life Inc. (GL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $266.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the McKinney, Texas-based company said it had profit of $3.29. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $3.39 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.44 per share.

The life and health insurance company posted revenue of $1.52 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.54 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.16 billion, or $14.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.02 billion.

