Gladstone Capital: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $5.9…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $5.9 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $24.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLAD

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.