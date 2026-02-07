BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 70, Charlottesville 50
Altavista 65, Chatham 46
Amherst County 54, Heritage (Lynchburg) 51
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 78, Banner Christian 66
Blue Ridge School 73, New Covenant 46
Broad Run 69, Woodgrove 56
Brunswick Academy 76, Fuqua School 31
Bullis, Md. 73, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 44
C. G. Woodson 59, West Potomac 47
Centreville 46, James Madison 42
Christ Chapel Academy 63, Trinity Christian School 46
Colonial Heights 69, Matoaca 56
Courtland 60, Culpeper 47
Dominion 43, Loudoun Valley 42
Douglas Freeman 47, Mills Godwin 43
E.C. Glass 54, Jefferson Forest 48
East Rockingham 47, Broadway 33
Eastern View 57, James Monroe 24
Fairfax Christian 91, Va. Episcopal 70
Faith Christian-Roanoke 52, Blue Ridge Christian 42
Farmville Homeschool 62, James River Home 49
Fredericksburg Christian 67, Christchurch 57
Freedom-South Riding 69, Briar Woods 68
Gar-Field 70, Colgan 59
Gill Grove Baptist 65, Heritage Christian 50
Glen Allen 80, Deep Run 69
Granby 46, I. C. Norcom High School 45
Hampton Christian 52, Broadwater Academy 29
Hampton Roads 57, Nansemond-Suffolk 31
Heritage (Newport News) 51, Tallwood 39
Hickory 52, Great Bridge 49
Highland Springs 84, Henrico 68
James Robinson 44, Alexandria City 37
John Handley 75, Skyline 36
Kellam 67, Frank Cox 49
King’s Fork High School 61, Western Branch 46
Lake Braddock 68, West Springfield 43
Landstown 73, Bayside 42
Liberty Christian 66, Rustburg 54
Liberty-Bedford 80, Brookville 50
Loudoun County 81, Park View-Sterling 54
Lynchburg Home School 71, Appalachian Christian 65
Manchester 76, RHSA 30
Maret, D.C. 52, Flint Hill 43
Massaponax 66, Brooke Point 57
Maury 75, Manor High School 73
Millbrook 70, James Wood 62
Miller School 103, Eastern Mennonite 50
Mountain Mission 74, Jefferson Christian 47
Mountain View 64, Stafford 48
Norfolk Collegiate 73, Steward School 42
Oscar Smith 72, Lakeland 63
Patriot 88, Osbourn 41
Poquoson 34, Jamestown 25
Portsmouth Christian 85, Atlantic Shores Christian 82
Potomac 65, Woodbridge 50
Princess Anne 80, Ocean Lakes 54
Riverbend 40, North Stafford 38
Riverside 57, John Champe 54
South County 57, Fairfax 37
St. Christopher’s 47, Woodberry Forest 42
Stone Bridge 75, Lightridge 37
Strasburg 45, Luray 40
Surry County 58, Windsor 30
Tuscarora 60, Rock Ridge 50
Veritas Classic Christian School 64, Life Christian 25
Warren County 77, Manassas Park 50
Western Albemarle 59, Monticello 39
Westfield 74, Oakton 44
William Fleming 65, Lord Botetourt 50
William Monroe 67, Harrisonburg 25
Woodstock Central 57, Rappahannock County 42
