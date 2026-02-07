BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 70, Charlottesville 50 Altavista 65, Chatham 46 Amherst County 54, Heritage (Lynchburg) 51 Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 78,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 70, Charlottesville 50

Altavista 65, Chatham 46

Amherst County 54, Heritage (Lynchburg) 51

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 78, Banner Christian 66

Blue Ridge School 73, New Covenant 46

Broad Run 69, Woodgrove 56

Brunswick Academy 76, Fuqua School 31

Bullis, Md. 73, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 44

C. G. Woodson 59, West Potomac 47

Centreville 46, James Madison 42

Christ Chapel Academy 63, Trinity Christian School 46

Colonial Heights 69, Matoaca 56

Courtland 60, Culpeper 47

Dominion 43, Loudoun Valley 42

Douglas Freeman 47, Mills Godwin 43

E.C. Glass 54, Jefferson Forest 48

East Rockingham 47, Broadway 33

Eastern View 57, James Monroe 24

Fairfax Christian 91, Va. Episcopal 70

Faith Christian-Roanoke 52, Blue Ridge Christian 42

Farmville Homeschool 62, James River Home 49

Fredericksburg Christian 67, Christchurch 57

Freedom-South Riding 69, Briar Woods 68

Gar-Field 70, Colgan 59

Gill Grove Baptist 65, Heritage Christian 50

Glen Allen 80, Deep Run 69

Granby 46, I. C. Norcom High School 45

Hampton Christian 52, Broadwater Academy 29

Hampton Roads 57, Nansemond-Suffolk 31

Heritage (Newport News) 51, Tallwood 39

Hickory 52, Great Bridge 49

Highland Springs 84, Henrico 68

James Robinson 44, Alexandria City 37

John Handley 75, Skyline 36

Kellam 67, Frank Cox 49

King’s Fork High School 61, Western Branch 46

Lake Braddock 68, West Springfield 43

Landstown 73, Bayside 42

Liberty Christian 66, Rustburg 54

Liberty-Bedford 80, Brookville 50

Loudoun County 81, Park View-Sterling 54

Lynchburg Home School 71, Appalachian Christian 65

Manchester 76, RHSA 30

Maret, D.C. 52, Flint Hill 43

Massaponax 66, Brooke Point 57

Maury 75, Manor High School 73

Millbrook 70, James Wood 62

Miller School 103, Eastern Mennonite 50

Mountain Mission 74, Jefferson Christian 47

Mountain View 64, Stafford 48

Norfolk Collegiate 73, Steward School 42

Oscar Smith 72, Lakeland 63

Patriot 88, Osbourn 41

Poquoson 34, Jamestown 25

Portsmouth Christian 85, Atlantic Shores Christian 82

Potomac 65, Woodbridge 50

Princess Anne 80, Ocean Lakes 54

Riverbend 40, North Stafford 38

Riverside 57, John Champe 54

South County 57, Fairfax 37

St. Christopher’s 47, Woodberry Forest 42

Stone Bridge 75, Lightridge 37

Strasburg 45, Luray 40

Surry County 58, Windsor 30

Tuscarora 60, Rock Ridge 50

Veritas Classic Christian School 64, Life Christian 25

Warren County 77, Manassas Park 50

Western Albemarle 59, Monticello 39

Westfield 74, Oakton 44

William Fleming 65, Lord Botetourt 50

William Monroe 67, Harrisonburg 25

Woodstock Central 57, Rappahannock County 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.