FormFactor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — FormFactor Inc. (FORM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $23.2 million.

The Livermore, California-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The integrated circuits diagnostic company posted revenue of $215.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $210.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $54.4 million, or 69 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $785 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, FormFactor expects its per-share earnings to range from 41 cents to 49 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $220 million to $230 million for the fiscal first quarter.

