FMC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FMC Corp. (FMC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.72 billion in its fourth quarter.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of $13.74 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.20 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The chemical producer posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.24 billion, or $17.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.47 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, FMC expects its results to range from a loss of 44 cents per share to a loss of 32 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $725 million to $775 million for the fiscal first quarter.

FMC expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.63 to $1.89 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.6 billion to $3.8 billion.

