Flowserve: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Flowserve Corp. (FLS) on Thursday reported a loss of $29 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.11 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The company that makes pumps, valves and other parts for the oil and gas industries posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.26 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $346.2 million, or $2.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.73 billion.

Flowserve expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.20 per share.

