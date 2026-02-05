FirstCash: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FirstCash Holdings, Inc (FCFS) on Thursday reported profit of $104.2…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FirstCash Holdings, Inc (FCFS) on Thursday reported profit of $104.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of $2.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.64 per share.

The pawn store posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $330.4 million, or $7.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.66 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCFS

