Estee Lauder: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $162 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 89 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The beauty products company posted revenue of $4.23 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

