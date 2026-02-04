EnerSys: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

READING, Pa. (AP) — READING, Pa. (AP) — EnerSys (ENS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $90.4 million.…

READING, Pa. (AP) — READING, Pa. (AP) — EnerSys (ENS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $90.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reading, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.40. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.77 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.73 per share.

The maker of industrial batteries posted revenue of $919.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $931.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, EnerSys expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.95 to $3.05.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $960 million to $1 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

