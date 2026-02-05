Energizer: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.4 million…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The battery and personal care products company posted revenue of $778.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $714.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Energizer expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 50 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.60 per share.

