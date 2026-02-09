Edgewell Personal: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) on Monday reported a loss of $65.7…

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) on Monday reported a loss of $65.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of $1.41 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and restructuring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $422.8 million in the period.

Edgewell Personal expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.70 to $2.10 per share.

