DHT Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) on Wednesday reported profit of $66.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 41 cents.

The independent oil tanker company posted revenue of $144.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $118.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $211.1 million, or $1.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $370.3 million.

