DHI Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — DHI Group Inc. (DHX) on Wednesday reported profit of $1.4 million in…

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — DHI Group Inc. (DHX) on Wednesday reported profit of $1.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and stock option expense, came to 9 cents per share.

The provider of websites and career fairs for professionals posted revenue of $31.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $13.5 million, or 30 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $127.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, DHI Group said it expects revenue in the range of $28 million to $30 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $118 million to $122 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DHX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.