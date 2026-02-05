Cummins: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Cummins Inc. (CMI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $593 million. The…

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Cummins Inc. (CMI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $593 million.

The Columbus, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $4.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.81 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.20 per share.

The engine maker posted revenue of $8.54 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.15 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.84 billion, or $20.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $33.67 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.