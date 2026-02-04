CSG Systems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.53 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The provider of support services for the communications industry posted revenue of $323.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $294.9 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $298.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $55.9 million, or $1.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.12 billion.

