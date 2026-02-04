Live Radio
Crown: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 4, 2026, 5:26 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $150 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.31. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.74 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $3.13 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.05 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $738 million, or $6.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.37 billion.

Crown expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.90 to $8.30 per share.

