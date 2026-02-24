Costco vs. Sam’s Club: Which Membership Is Worth It in 2026?

Attention, discount shoppers: A warehouse club membership can land you some of the lowest prices on everyday goods in exchange…

Attention, discount shoppers: A warehouse club membership can land you some of the lowest prices on everyday goods in exchange for an annual fee. Costco and Sam’s Club are the largest warehouse clubs in the U.S., but which is better? The answer depends on where you live and whether you prioritize the lowest prices, highest quality or the best overall experience.

If you’re considering whether to join Costco or Sam’s Club, here’s an in-depth guide to help you decide.

Costco vs. Sam’s Club at a Glance

Feature Costco Sam’s Club Basic Fee $65 (Gold Star) $50 (Club) Premium Fee $130 (Executive) $110 (Plus) Max Cash Back $1,250 $500 Food Court Members only Open to the public Best For Organic and premium Lower prices on many items

What to Know About Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club, a division of Walmart, has approximately 600 locations throughout most states, with Texas hosting the most stores at 82. Currently, there are no Sam’s Club stores in Alaska, Oregon, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont or Washington.

There are two membership types at Sam’s Club. The basic membership costs $50 a year, which allows you to shop in the store and online and fill your tank at Sam’s Club gas stations. The membership covers you and one member of your household.

Sam’s Club Plus membership costs $110 annually, which provides access to early shopping hours and earns 2% cash back on purchases, capped at $500 each year. You’ll also get free shipping on orders over $50 and extra savings on pharmacy items, optical services, and at the tire and battery center.

Sam’s Club Vision Center is open to anyone for eye exams, which typically range from $50 to $100, but membership is required to purchase prescription glasses.

The Hearing Aid Center offers free hearing tests and consultations to the public, although you’ll need to be a member to buy hearing aids, which come with free cleanings and servicing.

Sam’s Club Travel lets members book discounted hotels, car rentals and entertainment tickets, with Plus members receiving additional savings.

Best Deals at Sam’s Club and Sam’s Club Member’s Mark

Sam’s Club instant savings deals, which are offered for a limited time and applied automatically at checkout, can be compelling. For example, a 156-pack of Tide Pods was originally $29.98, but with $6 discount it dropped to $23.98. At Costco, the same box recently cost $36.49.

Member’s Mark, Sam’s Club’s private label store brand, can offer great value, says Joel Blackstock, a psychotherapist and clinical director in Birmingham, Alabama, who has memberships at both Sam’s Club and Costco.

“Sam’s Club is better for business because they offer the generic versions of things for pennies on the dollar,” Blackstock says.

What to Know About Costco

Costco, which evolved from Price Club — a membership-based warehouse chain founded in 1976 — now operates approximately 640 locations throughout the U.S. California has the highest concentration of stores at 133, while Rhode Island, West Virginia and Wyoming currently have none.

There are two membership levels for individuals, and each includes an additional card for someone in your household. Gold Star membership costs $65 per year and provides access to in-store and online shopping as well as gas at Costco’s filling stations.

The Executive Membership costs $130 annually. It provides the same Gold Star shopping benefits as well as the ability to earn 2% cash back on qualifying purchases, capped at $1,250 annually. This membership also includes perks on Costco Travel purchases, such as daily breakfast, resort credits or cabin upgrades.

Costco’s Optical Department is typically open to nonmembers for eye exams, which usually cost $50 to $100 without insurance. To buy eyewear, you must be a member.

Costco Hearing Aid Centers offer free hearing tests for members and discounted hearing aids. Follow-up appointments, device cleanings and adjustments are complimentary.

Through Costco Travel, members can find discounts on cruises, hotels and resorts, and vacation packages. Although you can’t book standalone flights, they are included in certain packages.

Best Deals at Costco and Costco Kirkland Signature

Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand is known for its high quality and low prices on a variety of food and beverage items as well as paper products and cleaning supplies.

Blackstock says Costco is ideal for people seeking an upper-middle-class lifestyle on a budget. “You go there for the organic produce and the things that make you feel wealthy like high-quality smoked salmon or French cheese that you couldn’t justify buying at Whole Foods prices,” he says. “It is an aesthetic experience as much as a savings one.”

Some of the standout deals at Costco include its rotisserie chicken, which costs $4.99, as well as prepared meals like lobster macaroni and cheese and enchilada casseroles.

Nonperishable items like Kirkland Signature paper towels, at $23.99 for 12 rolls, are good stock-ups if you have storage space.

Costco also sells high-end items, including jewelry, furniture and electronics, but it’s a good idea to compare prices among other retailers before buying. For example, a 14-piece Henckels knife block set costs $169.97 at Costco, but the same set is on sale at Macy’s for $109.96.

Costco vs. Sam’s Club Food Court Prices

In-store food courts are a big draw for both Sam’s Club and Costco shoppers. Expect basic, cheap and filling fare, including hot dogs, pizza, sandwiches, pretzels, smoothies and desserts.

There are differences between the two, though, that can make one more appealing than the other. For example, at Sam’s Club, nonmembers can dine at the cafes, while only members can order from Costco cafes.

The pricing on similar item types is negligible. Both stores offer a hot dog and soft drink combo for $1.50. Prices on other menu items vary by region, but you can expect to buy a16-inch Pizza at Sam’s Club for around $9 and a Costco 18-inch pizza for about $10.

Dani Zoeller, a Clermont, Florida-based food writer for Tasting Table, says that while Sam’s Club costs may be a little lower, the food does not match the quality at Costco.

“The quality you get at Costco more than makes up for the small difference,” Zoeller says. “The hot dog and the chicken bake are some of my favorites. I really enjoy the smoothies too. Sam’s Club feels more like a concession stand.”

Both Sam’s Club and Costco offer in-store sample stations with complimentary food and drinks. Costco typically features dozens of demo stands at a time, while Sam’s Club has fewer, with more limited sampling days and hours.

Costco vs. Sam’s Club: Which Is Better?

Ultimately, the decision to get a Costco or Sam’s Club membership comes down to your needs and location.

Sam’s Club often comes out on top for affordability. Its membership fees are lower, the stores stock more name-brand items at lower prices and its instant savings discounts drive costs down further.

Costco excels in high-quality items. If you’re a heavy shopper or are shopping for an expensive item like a refrigerator, Costco’s Executive Membership more than pays for itself with its 2% cash back rewards. Spend an average $2,500 a month, and you’ll earn $600 for the year.

Both stores specialize in selling items in bulk, but Sam’s Club tends to carry more items in standard retail sizes.

For services such as vision, hearing and pharmacy, both stores offer low prices, but Costco has more variety when it comes to travel deals.

If you must choose between the two, Greg Zakowicz, a Durham, North Carolina-based e-commerce and retail advisor, advises taking several factors into account.

“Really think through your lifestyle, what specifically you eat, which types of nongrocery products you purchase (and how often), and what services you actually use throughout the year, and then use that to filter your decision,” he says.

Don’t forget about proximity, Zakowicz adds. The warehouse store that’s closest to you is usually the best choice based on convenience.

If you can afford both membership fees, you may come out ahead by signing up for both Sam’s Club and Costco. Thomas Weinandy, a Jackson, Michigan economist for the research firm Upside, points to the company’s 2025 Consumer Spend Report, which found that it’s common for consumers to store-hop.

“Memberships can help with the large stock-up trips, but consumers still shop around at multiple stores seeking the best deals,” says Weinandy. “For example, the average grocery customer belongs to 2.8 loyalty or membership programs in total.”

The most appealing fee-based store should give you solid value in the areas that fit your lifestyle. “This increases the value proposition when a store like Costco sells not just groceries, hot food and gasoline, but also travel, car repair and online shopping,” Weinandy says.

