Core Laboratories: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $138.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $31.8 million, or 68 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $526.5 million.

