Construction Partners: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $17.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dothan, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 47 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The road and highway construction company posted revenue of $809.5 million in the period.

Construction Partners expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.48 billion to $3.56 billion.

