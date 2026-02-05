ConocoPhillips: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — ConocoPhillips (COP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.44 billion. The Houston-based company said…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — ConocoPhillips (COP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.44 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.02 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.99 billion, or $6.35 per share.

