Coherent: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — Coherent Corp. (COHR) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $146.7 million.

The Saxonburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.29 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The Laser and optics manufacturer posted revenue of $1.69 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.64 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Coherent expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.28 to $1.48.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.84 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

