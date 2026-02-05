CNO: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) on Thursday reported profit of $92.9 million…

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) on Thursday reported profit of $92.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carmel, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.47 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.17 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $229.3 million, or $2.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.54 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.