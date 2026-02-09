CNA Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CNA Financial Corp. (CNA) on Monday reported earnings of $302 million in its fourth…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CNA Financial Corp. (CNA) on Monday reported earnings of $302 million in its fourth quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $1.16 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $3.83 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.46 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.28 billion, or $4.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.49 billion.

