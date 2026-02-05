CMS Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $289 million.…

The Jackson, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 95 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $2.23 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.11 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.07 billion, or $3.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.54 billion.

CMS Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.83 to $3.90 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMS

