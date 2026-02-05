CleanSpark: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) on Thursday reported a loss of $378.7 million in…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) on Thursday reported a loss of $378.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Henderson, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of $1.35. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $181.2 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $185.1 million.

