Cigna: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Cigna Group (CI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.23 billion.

The Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $4.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $8.08 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.87 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $72.47 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $72.5 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69.93 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.96 billion, or $22.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $274.65 billion.

Cigna expects full-year earnings to be $30.25 per share.

