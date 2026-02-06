Centene: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Centene Corp. (CNC) on Friday reported a loss of $1.1 billion in…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Centene Corp. (CNC) on Friday reported a loss of $1.1 billion in its fourth quarter.

The St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of $2.24 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.25 per share.

The healthcare company posted revenue of $49.73 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $48.24 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.67 billion, or $13.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $194.78 billion.

Centene expects full-year revenue in the range of $186.5 billion to $190.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.