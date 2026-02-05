Carrier Global: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter…

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $53 million.

On a per-share basis, the Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $4.84 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.04 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.48 billion, or $1.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $21.75 billion.

Carrier Global expects full-year earnings to be $2.80 per share, with revenue expected to be $22 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CARR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CARR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.