Cardinal: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $467 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.97. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.63 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.39 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $65.63 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.04 billion.

Cardinal expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.15 to $10.35 per share.

Cardinal shares have risen nearly 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 0.5%. The stock has risen 65% in the last 12 months.

