Cantaloupe: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Cantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP) on Friday reported a loss of $70,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 4 cents per share.

The electronic payment and wireless networking company posted revenue of $78.7 million in the period.

