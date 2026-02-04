Black Hills: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Black Hills Corp. (BKH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Black Hills Corp. (BKH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $104.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rapid City, South Dakota-based company said it had profit of $1.39. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.41 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $635.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $291.6 million, or $3.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.31 billion.

Black Hills shares have climbed 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $73.74, a climb of 25% in the last 12 months.

