BILL Holdings: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $2.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The payment processing software company posted revenue of $414.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $399.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, BILL Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 53 cents to 57 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $397.5 million to $407.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.

BILL Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.33 to $2.41 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion.

BILL Holdings shares have declined 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $35.71, a drop of 63% in the last 12 months.

