Becton Dickinson: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — Becton Dickinson and Co. (BDX) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter…

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — Becton Dickinson and Co. (BDX) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $382 million.

The Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.91 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.82 per share.

The medical device manufacturer posted revenue of $5.25 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.15 billion.

Becton Dickinson expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.35 to $12.65 per share.

Becton Dickinson shares have climbed 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased slightly more than 1%. The stock has decreased nearly 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BDX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.