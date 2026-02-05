BCE: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — BCE Inc. (BCE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $451.9 million. The…

VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — BCE Inc. (BCE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $451.9 million.

The Verdun, Quebec-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The Canada’s largest telecommunications company posted revenue of $4.59 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.67 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.62 billion, or $4.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.51 billion.

BCE shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCE

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.