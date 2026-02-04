Bassett: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BASSETT, Va. (AP) — BASSETT, Va. (AP) — Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

BASSETT, Va. (AP) — BASSETT, Va. (AP) — Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bassett, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 23 cents per share.

The furniture seller posted revenue of $88.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $6.1 million, or 70 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $335.3 million.

Bassett shares have fallen almost 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.95, an increase of 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSET

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.