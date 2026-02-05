Barrick Mining: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Barrick Mining Corporation (B) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.41 billion. On…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Barrick Mining Corporation (B) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.41 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of $1.43. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.04 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The gold and copper mining company posted revenue of $6 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.99 billion, or $2.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.96 billion.

Barrick Mining shares have risen almost 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on B at https://www.zacks.com/ap/B

