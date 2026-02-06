Banco Bradesco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OSASCO, Brazil (AP) — OSASCO, Brazil (AP) — Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.2 billion.…

OSASCO, Brazil (AP) — OSASCO, Brazil (AP) — Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.2 billion.

The Osasco, Brazil-based bank said it had earnings of 11 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $12.03 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.03 billion, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.24 billion, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $41.79 billion.

