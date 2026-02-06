SP BRAZIL, Brazil (AP) — SP BRAZIL, Brazil (AP) — Banco Bradesco SA (BBDO) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

SP BRAZIL, Brazil (AP) — SP BRAZIL, Brazil (AP) — Banco Bradesco SA (BBDO) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.2 billion.

The bank, based in Sp Brazil, Brazil, said it had earnings of 11 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $12.03 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.03 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.24 billion, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $41.79 billion.

