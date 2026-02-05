Banco Bilbao: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.95…

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.95 billion.

The Madrid-based bank said it had earnings of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $11.4 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $11.4 billion, missing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.89 billion, or $1.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $41.77 billion.

Banco Bilbao shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

