AutoNation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — AutoNation Inc. (AN) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $172.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of $4.70. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.08 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.91 per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $6.93 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.14 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $649.1 million, or $17.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $27.63 billion.

AutoNation shares have declined 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has declined almost 1%. The stock has increased almost 5% in the last 12 months.

