ASGN Inc: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $25.2 million.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.15 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $980.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $113.5 million, or $2.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.98 billion.

ASGN Inc shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $53.28, a decline of 39% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASGN

