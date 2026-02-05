AptarGroup: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $74.3…

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $74.3 million.

The Crystal Lake, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were $1.25 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The maker of consumer-product dispensing systems posted revenue of $962.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $889.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $392.8 million, or $5.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.78 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, AptarGroup expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.13 to $1.21.

AptarGroup shares have increased roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $123.98, a fall of 22% in the last 12 months.

