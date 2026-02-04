American Superconductor: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AYER, Mass. (AP) — AYER, Mass. (AP) — American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

AYER, Mass. (AP) — AYER, Mass. (AP) — American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $117.8 million.

The Ayer, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.75 per share.

The wind turbine component maker posted revenue of $74.5 million in the period.

American Superconductor shares have declined 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $27.61, a climb of 9% in the last 12 months.

