Alpha and Omega: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (AOSL) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (AOSL) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 16 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $162.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $160.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Alpha and Omega said it expects revenue in the range of $150 million to $170 million.

Alpha and Omega shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.34, a decrease of 48% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AOSL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AOSL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.