Allstate: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Allstate Corp. (ALL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.83 billion.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $14.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $14.31 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.82 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $17.35 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $17.27 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.52 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.28 billion, or $38.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $67.85 billion.

Allstate shares have declined slightly since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 0.5%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $207.12, a climb of 8.5% in the last 12 months.

