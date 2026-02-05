Agco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Agco Corp. (AGCO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $95.5 million,…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Agco Corp. (AGCO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $95.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.17 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The farm equipment maker posted revenue of $2.92 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.68 billion.

For the year, the company reported net income of $726.5 million, or $9.75 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $10.08 billion.

Agco expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $6 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.4 billion to $10.7 billion.

Agco shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 18% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

