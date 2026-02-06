AerCap: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — AerCap Holdings NV (AER) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $632.8 million. The…

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $3.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.95 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.31 per share.

The airplane leasing company posted revenue of $2.24 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.05 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.75 billion, or $21.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.52 billion.

AerCap expects full-year earnings in the range of $12 to $13 per share.

AerCap shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 49% in the last 12 months.

