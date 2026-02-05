Advanced Drainage: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $93.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hilliard, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.19. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.27 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The maker of water drainage systems and pipes posted revenue of $693.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $686.5 million.

Advanced Drainage expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.99 billion to $3.04 billion.

