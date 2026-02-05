Acadian Asset Management: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Acadian Asset Management Inc. (AAMI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $34.7 million.…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Acadian Asset Management Inc. (AAMI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $34.7 million.

The Boston-based company said it had profit of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.32 per share.

The asset manager posted revenue of $172.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $169.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $80 million, or $2.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $549.1 million.

Acadian Asset Management shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

